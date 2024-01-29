A U.S. Air Force 721st Contingency Response Squadron patch is worn by an Airman during an Agile Flag briefing with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. Klein visited the contingency response teams of exercises Bamboo Eagle 24-1 and Agile Flag 24-1 to observe and discuss how Air Force strategies and concepts are being implemented and improved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8214977 VIRIN: 240127-F-VV695-1464 Resolution: 5150x3679 Size: 2.33 MB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.