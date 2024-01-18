Crash Sailors Standby on the Flight Deck

Sailors’ standby on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 19, 2024. Sailors that belong to V-1 division crash are always on watch on the flight deck for any casualty. USS George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

