F/A-18F Super Hornets sit on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 19, 2024. USS George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8204202
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-VX022-1051
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twilight Pre-Flight Checks [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
