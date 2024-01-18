Twilight Pre-Flight Checks

Lt. Chandalar Pensley from Anchorage, Alaska, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 for initial carrier qualifications, stands by before conducting preflight checks on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 19, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

