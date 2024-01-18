An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 19, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 23:27 Photo ID: 8204195 VIRIN: 240118-N-VX022-1042 Resolution: 5128x3453 Size: 9.78 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F/A-18E Super Hornets Conduct Carrier Qualifications [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.