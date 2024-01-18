Lt. Chandalar Pensley from Anchorage, Alaska, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 for initial carrier qualifications, climbs into an F/A-18F Super Hornet on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 19, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8204201
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-VX022-1059
|Resolution:
|5884x3310
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twilight Pre-Flight Checks [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
