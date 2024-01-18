F-35C Lightning II’s Conduct Carrier Qualifications

An F-35C Lightning II assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 19, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

