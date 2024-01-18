Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welding Operations in the Repair Shop

    Welding Operations in the Repair Shop

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Christopher Cortez (SW), from San Antonio, Texas, assigned to engineering department’s repair division, welds in the repair shop on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 18, 2024. USS George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

