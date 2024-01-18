Welding Operations in the Repair Shop

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Christopher Cortez (SW), from San Antonio, Texas, assigned to engineering department’s repair division, welds in the repair shop on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 18, 2024. USS George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

