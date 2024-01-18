Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 23:28 Photo ID: 8204187 VIRIN: 240118-N-VX022-1067 Resolution: 3671x4907 Size: 7.12 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Welding Operations in the Repair Shop [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.