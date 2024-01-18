Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Eli Stockard (SW), from Airville, Pennsylvania, assigned to engineering department’s repair division, fabricates a part in the repair shop on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 18, 2024. USS George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 23:26 Photo ID: 8204204 VIRIN: 240118-N-VX022-1099 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 14.96 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fabrication Operations in the Repair Shop [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.