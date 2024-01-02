Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 11 of 11]

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.1980

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Pvt. David Dodd, now a retired master sergeant, poses for a photo after graduating from the Naval School for Diving and Salvage at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., in March 1980. This photo represents the beginning of what would become two generations of Army master divers, as his son, Tyler Dodd, would go on to become an Army master diver. The younger Dodd, now the command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and his father made history, becoming the first father-son master divers in the Department of Defense. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.1980
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 21:38
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US
