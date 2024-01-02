Pvt. David Dodd, now a retired master sergeant, poses for a photo after graduating from the Naval School for Diving and Salvage at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., in March 1980. This photo represents the beginning of what would become two generations of Army master divers, as his son, Tyler Dodd, would go on to become an Army master diver. The younger Dodd, now the command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and his father made history, becoming the first father-son master divers in the Department of Defense. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.1980 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8190752 VIRIN: 800328-A-XX011-1011 Resolution: 3334x2710 Size: 1.69 MB Location: DC, US Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.