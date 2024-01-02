Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 9 of 11]

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler Dodd (center), the command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, poses for a family photo in Poquoson, Virginia, July 4, 2017, with what he affectionately calls the Dodd Squad: Adrian (front left), his eldest daughter; Lyn (front right), his mother; Jameson (Dodd’s lap, left), his son, Stevie Grace (Dodd’s lap, right), his youngest daughter; Jen (top right), Dodd’s wife; and Fitz (on Jen’s lap), his second daughter. Dodd’s family is his primary motivator for everything he does in the Army, including a deployment to the Middle East from which he recently returned not long before this photo was taken. (Courtesy photo)

