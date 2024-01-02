Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

Sgt. Tyler Dodd stop for a photo with his oldest child, Adrian, while wearing a historic Mark V dive suit during family day at the U.S. Army Dive Company, Fort Eustis, Virginia, October 2006. To better support his daughter and his country, Dodd enlisted to become an Army diver on Sept. 12, 2001, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. His over-20-year career as a diver and master diver has taken him worldwide, landing him in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he is now the command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. (Courtesy photo)

