Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Dodd, a master diver with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, prepares to enter the water off Longue Pointe de Mingan, Canada, during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency mission in July 2012 to recover the remains of Soldiers from World War II. Dodd would later become the DPAA’s first-ever master diver to lead its underwater recovery team. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2012
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8190746
|VIRIN:
|120709-A-XX005-1005
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|724.27 KB
|Location:
|LONGUE-POINTE, CA
|Hometown:
|GLOUCESTER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
12D Diver
