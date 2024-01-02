Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Dodd, a master diver with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, prepares to enter the water off Longue Pointe de Mingan, Canada, during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency mission in July 2012 to recover the remains of Soldiers from World War II. Dodd would later become the DPAA’s first-ever master diver to lead its underwater recovery team. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2012 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8190746 VIRIN: 120709-A-XX005-1005 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 724.27 KB Location: LONGUE-POINTE, CA Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.