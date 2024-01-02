Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 3 of 11]

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Dodd (left) and his father, retired Master Sgt. David Dodd, shake hands after the junior Dodd's master diver graduation at the Naval Dive Salvage Training Center, Panama City, Florida, April 2011. Upon Dodd’s graduation, the first father-son master divers in the Department of Defense. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2011
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 21:38
    Photo ID: 8190744
    VIRIN: 110415-A-XX003-1003
    Resolution: 3648x2736
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US
    Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    12D Diver

    TAGS

    Army diver
    8TSC
    master diver

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT