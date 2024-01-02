Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Dodd (left) and his father, retired Master Sgt. David Dodd, shake hands after the junior Dodd's master diver graduation at the Naval Dive Salvage Training Center, Panama City, Florida, April 2011. Upon Dodd’s graduation, the first father-son master divers in the Department of Defense. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.15.2011 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US