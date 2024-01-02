Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

Most Army journeys start with a photo similar to this. Private Tyler Dodd poses for his basic training graduation photo in January 2002. Dodd would go on to become a second-generation Army master diver and later the command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Courtesy photo)

