    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 1 of 11]

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2002

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Pfc. Tyler Dodd (far left) poses for a photo with his fellow Army and Navy dive school classmates during the summer of 2002 in Naval Support Activity, Panama City, Florida. Dodd, now the command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, often stresses the importance of not just the physical experiences service members go through during their careers but the associated emotions that come with them. This will help them relate to their peers and subordinates in the future, he said. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2002
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 21:38
    Photo ID: 8190742
    VIRIN: 020515-A-XX001-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 401.19 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US
    Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US
    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    12D Diver

    Army diver
    8TSC
    master diver

