Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

Command Sgt. Maj. Tyler Dodd, the newly minted command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during his change of responsibility ceremony on Hamilton Field at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 17, 2022. Dodd spent over 20 years as a second-generation Army diver and master diver before staying relatively land-based in his new leadership role. (Courtesy photo)

