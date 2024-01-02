Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 6 of 11]

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    EAST NEW BRITAIN, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    11.08.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    From left to right, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Dodd, master diver, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Byron Owens, diver, and U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Craig Simon, master diver, from the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command and U.S. Navy Mobile Dive Salvage Unit, respectively, pose with a POW/MIA flag in the waters off East New Britain, Papua New Guinea, after searching for the remains of fallen World War II service members, November 2012. Dodd is now the command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he applies his experiences to complex problems for his command. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2012
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 21:38
    Photo ID: 8190747
    VIRIN: 121108-A-XX006-1006
    Resolution: 4338x3558
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: EAST NEW BRITAIN, PG
    Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US
    12D Diver

    Army diver
    8TSC
    master diver

