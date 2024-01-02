Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

From left to right, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Dodd, master diver, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Byron Owens, diver, and U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Craig Simon, master diver, from the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command and U.S. Navy Mobile Dive Salvage Unit, respectively, pose with a POW/MIA flag in the waters off East New Britain, Papua New Guinea, after searching for the remains of fallen World War II service members, November 2012. Dodd is now the command sergeant major of the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he applies his experiences to complex problems for his command. (Courtesy photo)

