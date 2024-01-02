Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water [Image 7 of 11]

    Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water

    ESPIRITU SANTO, VANUATU

    06.09.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Dodd, a master diver with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, repairs dredging equipment during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency mission to recover the remains of fallen service members who served on the USS Coolidge during World War II near Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu, June 2014. Vanuatu, an island chain located east of Australia, between Papua New Guinea, Fiji, is one of the numerous countries Dodd has visited supporting DPAA missions. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2014
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 21:38
    Photo ID: 8190748
    VIRIN: 140609-A-XX007-1007
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 85.46 KB
    Location: ESPIRITU SANTO, VU
    Hometown: GLOUCESTER, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

