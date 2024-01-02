Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Dodd, a master diver with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, repairs dredging equipment during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency mission to recover the remains of fallen service members who served on the USS Coolidge during World War II near Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu, June 2014. Vanuatu, an island chain located east of Australia, between Papua New Guinea, Fiji, is one of the numerous countries Dodd has visited supporting DPAA missions. (Courtesy photo)
Second-generation Army diver finds fulfillment above and below the water
