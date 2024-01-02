Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force conducts validation exercise

Second Lt. Abigail Henkel, center, a nurse with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force and Maj. Joanna Beeman, a physician assistant with the OHNG HRF, provide care to a simulated burn victim at a basic life support tent during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 21, 2023. The service members who work in the basic life support tent were evaluated on their ability to provide medical care to patients during the simulated disaster scenario. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

