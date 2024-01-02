Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation

Spc. Matthew Morris, a search and extraction team member with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, uses a hammer drill to break through concrete and extract a simulated victim from a confined space during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 19, 2023. The OHNG HRF specializes in saving lives and reducing human suffering during a natural, man-made, or terrorist incident in the U.S., and can provide decontamination, search and extraction, medical triage, and command and control capabilities to support civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Hometown: CHARDON, OH, US