Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force conducts validation exercise

Spc. David Serrano, a member of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, removes his PAPR (powered air purifying respirator) mask and chemical-biological protective suit after conducting technical decontamination during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 21, 2023. The evaluation tested the Ohio Homeland Response Force, composed of Army and Air National Guard units, on its capability to respond and treat civilians following a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) incident. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

