Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force conducts validation exercise

Pfc. Daisy Marvin, a member of the casualty assistance support element with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, conducts perimeter security as simulated casualties are triaged during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 21, 2023. The unit provides security and helps control entrance points to contaminated zones during disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

