Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation

Spc. Tyrese Johnson, left, and Spc. Ryan Taylor, search and extraction team members with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, operate a table saw to cut wood while conducting cold zone shoring during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 19, 2023. Shoring is a temporary construction measure using wood to support unsafe structures, which allows first responders and military personnel to safely conduct search and extraction operations for unaccounted civilians following a natural or man-made disaster. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Hometown: MACEDONIA, OH, US