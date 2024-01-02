Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation [Image 7 of 10]

    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Forces decontamination team conduct procedures on a simulated victim following triage during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 19, 2023. The HRF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Task Force can set up a decontamination line within 120 minutes of arrival onsite and process up to 100 casualties per hour, assisting civil authorities in mitigating the spread of hazardous materials at a disaster location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 20:29
    Photo ID: 8190722
    VIRIN: 230719-Z-WB177-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.52 MB
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force conducts validation exercise
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force conducts validation exercise
    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force conducts validation exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Training Exercise
    FEMA
    National Guard
    Homeland Response Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT