Members of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Forces decontamination team conduct procedures on a simulated victim following triage during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 19, 2023. The HRF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Task Force can set up a decontamination line within 120 minutes of arrival onsite and process up to 100 casualties per hour, assisting civil authorities in mitigating the spread of hazardous materials at a disaster location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 20:29 Photo ID: 8190722 VIRIN: 230719-Z-WB177-1007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.52 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.