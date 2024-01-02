Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation

Brig. Gen. Jeff Watkins, director of the joint staff for the Ohio National Guard, left, stands for a photo taken with Spc. Christian Glase, a member of the OHNG Homeland Response Force’s decontamination team, during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 19, 2023. The HRF is designed for immediate activation to support and assist local authorities to save lives and mitigate human suffering. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

