Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation

Spc. Adam Bonneau, a search and extraction team member with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, conducts reconnaissance by using multiple chemical agent detectors to identify hazards during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 19, 2023. The devices provide real-time instrument readings of oxygen and chemical levels in the air. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023
Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US