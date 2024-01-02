Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation

Sgt. Mark Philips, a search and extraction team safety officer with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, provides a pre-entry brief to the search and extraction team during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 19, 2023. The evaluation was a full-scale certification exercise to gauge the proficiency and readiness of the OHNG HRF, conducted by the National Guard Bureau in coordination with the Army Interagency Training and Education Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US