Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes external evaluation

Spc. Ryan Taylor, a search and extraction team member with the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, uses a table saw to cut wood as part of the cold zone shoring during an external evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 19, 2023. Shoring is a technique used to stabilize buildings with compromised structural integrity. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Hometown: MACEDONIA, OH, US