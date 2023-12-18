U.S. service members break up a team huddle before starting the next event during the Salute to Service Boot Camp at Washington Commanders Park, Ashburn, Va., Aug. 14, 2023. The boot camp consisted of the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent including the 40-yard dash, 3-cone shuttle, broad jump, receiving gauntlet and quarterback arm challenge. Teams competed for prizes including tickets to Washington Commanders games and footballs signed by the players. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:19 Photo ID: 8184845 VIRIN: 230814-F-XM548-1294 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.04 MB Location: ASHBURN, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp [Image 13 of 13], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.