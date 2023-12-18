Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival [Image 7 of 13]

    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note perform for a crowd at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester, N.Y., June 24, 2023. The Airmen of Note is the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, one of six musical ensembles that form The Band. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8184839
    VIRIN: 230624-F-XM548-1002
    Resolution: 5796x3856
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival [Image 13 of 13], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jazz
    11th Wing
    Airmen of Note
    The U.S. Air Force Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT