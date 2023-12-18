Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival [Image 6 of 13]

    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. service members march forward with U.S. and India flags during a state arrival rehearsal for the president of India at The White House, Washington, D.C., June 16, 2023. U.S. Air Force ceremonial guardsmen dedicate themselves to mastering the precision and discipline needed to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8184838
    VIRIN: 230616-F-XM548-1149
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival [Image 13 of 13], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    White House
    11th Wing
    State Arrival

