Military working dogs visit JBAB school

Students from LEARN D.C. look into a military working dog patrol vehicle during a visit in honor of Month of the Military Child, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 25, 2023. The military working dog demonstration was one of many events held at LEARN D.C. to celebrate the children of military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 Photo by Kristen Wong