    Military working dogs visit JBAB school [Image 2 of 13]

    Military working dogs visit JBAB school

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Students from LEARN D.C. look into a military working dog patrol vehicle during a visit in honor of Month of the Military Child, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 25, 2023. The military working dog demonstration was one of many events held at LEARN D.C. to celebrate the children of military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8184834
    VIRIN: 230525-F-XM548-1168
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dogs visit JBAB school [Image 13 of 13], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    NDW
    Month of the Military Child
    JBAB

