Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Grant Langford, saxophonist for The U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note, performs at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester, N.Y., June 24, 2023. The Band’s mission is to honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impact the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US by Kristen Wong