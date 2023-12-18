Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival [Image 9 of 13]

    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Seth Ebersole, baritone saxophonist for The U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note, poses for a photo for attendees at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester, N.Y., June 24, 2023. The Band’s mission is to honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impact the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8184841
    VIRIN: 230624-F-XM548-1294
    Resolution: 4994x3323
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival [Image 13 of 13], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jazz
    11th Wing
    Airmen of Note
    The U.S. Air Force Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT