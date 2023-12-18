U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Janus Tanner, 690th Intelligence Support Squadron system administrator, takes a selfie with Chris Paul, Washington Commanders offensive guard, after the Washington Commanders Training Camp at Washington Commanders Park, Ashburn, Va., Aug. 14, 2023. The event included a buffet lunch, an exclusive viewing area to watch the team practice and meet the players, and the Salute to Service Boot Camp, which consisted of the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:19 Photo ID: 8184843 VIRIN: 230814-F-XM548-1082 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.79 MB Location: ASHBURN, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp [Image 13 of 13], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.