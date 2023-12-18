Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp [Image 10 of 13]

    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp

    ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jahmere Calhoun, Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness Integration Organization Detachment 7 force management technician, signs a Salute to Service banner during the Washington Commanders Training Camp at Washington Commanders Park, Ashburn, Va., Aug. 14, 2023. The event included a buffet lunch, an exclusive viewing area to watch the team practice and meet the players, and the Salute to Service Boot Camp, which consisted of the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8184842
    VIRIN: 230814-F-XM548-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: ASHBURN, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp [Image 13 of 13], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Military working dogs visit JBAB school
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Airmen of Note plays at Rochester International Jazz Festival
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp
    Service members visit Washington Commanders Training Camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salute to Service
    Washington Commanders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT