U.S. Navy military working dog Seahawk jumps over a hurdle during a demonstration at LEARN D.C. in honor of Month of the Military Child, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 25, 2023. The military working dog demonstration was one of many events held at LEARN D.C. to celebrate the children of military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8184835
|VIRIN:
|230525-F-XM548-1309
|Resolution:
|4942x3288
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Military working dogs visit JBAB school [Image 13 of 13], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT