Joint Service Honor Guard prepares for state arrival

U.S. service members stand at ceremonial parade rest during a state arrival rehearsal for the president of India at The White House, Washington, D.C., June 16, 2023. U.S. Air Force ceremonial guardsmen dedicate themselves to mastering the precision and discipline needed to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

