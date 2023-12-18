Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Two Airmen engage in a taste-testing session during a Chef Robert Irvine cooking demonstration at the Mesquite Dining Facility June 15. The demo gave Airmen practical tips on how to stay healthy and fit using ingredients readily available in installation commissaries. The chef called on members of the audience to taste-test various spices and seasonings and educated them on how to quickly make a healthy meal. The demo was part of a two-day event hosted by the 502nd Force Support Squadron and 37th Training Wing to reinforce the importance of physical fitness and overall well-being within the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)

