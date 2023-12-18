Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Robert Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 8 of 10]

    Chef Robert Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chef Robert Irvine poses with two newly graduated Airmen at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 15. The chef attended the 331st Training Squadron graduation where more than 400 Airmen graduated.(U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:37
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    This work, Chef Robert Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine inspires Airmen with healthy dinner and cooking demo

    37th Training Wing
    Cooking
    Healthy Eating
    Defender
    Chef Robert Irvine

