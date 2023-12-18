Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Celebrity chef, Robert Irvine's, Corporate Chefs guide two Airmen as they showcase their culinary prowess in front of an audience of 343rd Training Squadron Security Forces technical training students. Staff Sgt. Selina Abril (left) and Tech. Sgt. Denise Good (right) are military training leaders with the 343rd TRS and were called up front to conduct an on-the-spot cooking demo. Irvine and his corporate chefs not only conducted the demo, June 15, but also served up a dinner for more than 400 Defenders from the 343rd TRS June 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)

