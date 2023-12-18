Chef Robert Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas

Chef Robert Irvine, renowned for his commitment to healthy living, serves a spread of nutritious dishes to more than 400 343rd Technical Training Airmen at a special dinner event aimed at promoting wellness and mindful eating. The Robert Irvine Foundation has been hosting “Breaking Bread with Military Heroes” at military installations across the country. As of May 2023, the foundation had served more than 18,400 service members at 20 events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine inspires Airmen with healthy dinner and cooking demo
