    Chef Robert Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas [Image 4 of 10]

    Chef Robert Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chef Robert Irvine, renowned for his commitment to healthy living, serves a spread of nutritious dishes to more than 400 343rd Technical Training Airmen at a special dinner event aimed at promoting wellness and mindful eating. The Robert Irvine Foundation has been hosting “Breaking Bread with Military Heroes” at military installations across the country. As of May 2023, the foundation had served more than 18,400 service members at 20 events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 8184144
    VIRIN: 230614-F-UX606-1042
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Robert Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    Cooking
    Healthy Eating
    Defender
    Chef Robert Irvine

