Celebrity chef, Robert Irvine, guides two skilled Airmen as they showcase their culinary skills in front of an audience of technical training students. Staff Sgt. Selina Abril (left) and Tech. Sgt. Denise Good (right), both military training leaders with the 343rd Training Squadron, were given a select number of ingredients and a few minutes to whip up a healthy meal in front of the audience of 50 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)

Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Location: TX, US This work, Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 10 of 10], by Gregory Walker