    Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 6 of 10]

    Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Gregory Walker 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Celebrity chef, Robert Irvine, guides two skilled Airmen as they showcase their culinary skills in front of an audience of technical training students. Staff Sgt. Selina Abril (left) and Tech. Sgt. Denise Good (right), both military training leaders with the 343rd Training Squadron, were given a select number of ingredients and a few minutes to whip up a healthy meal in front of the audience of 50 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 8184146
    VIRIN: 230615-F-EU579-1023
    Resolution: 6160x4111
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 10 of 10], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine inspires Airmen with healthy dinner and cooking demo

    37th Training Wing
    Cooking
    Healthy Eating
    Defender
    Chef Robert Irvine

