Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

More than 400 343rd Training Squadron Security Forces technical training students attended a dinner with celebrity chef, Robert Irvine, June 14, at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Gateway Club. The event was part of the Robert Irvine Foundation's "Breaking Break with Heroes" program aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)

