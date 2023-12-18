Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 3 of 10]

    Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 400 343rd Training Squadron Security Forces technical training students attended a dinner with celebrity chef, Robert Irvine, June 14, at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Gateway Club. The event was part of the Robert Irvine Foundation's "Breaking Break with Heroes" program aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 8184143
    VIRIN: 230614-F-UX606-1022
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Training Wing
    Cooking
    Healthy Eating
    Defender
    Chef Robert Irvine

