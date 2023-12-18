Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Celebrity chef, Robert Irvine, advises a Security Forces technical training Airman on the benefits of using healthier cooking oils, like grape seed oil, during a cooking demonstration. Irvine and his corporate chefs served dinner for Defenders from the 343rd Training Squadron June 14, attended the 331st Training Squadron Basic Military Training graduation parade and provided a cooking demonstration for a select number of Defenders at a JBSA dining facility June 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)

