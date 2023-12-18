Celebrity chef, Robert Irvine, advises a Security Forces technical training Airman on the benefits of using healthier cooking oils, like grape seed oil, during a cooking demonstration. Irvine and his corporate chefs served dinner for Defenders from the 343rd Training Squadron June 14, attended the 331st Training Squadron Basic Military Training graduation parade and provided a cooking demonstration for a select number of Defenders at a JBSA dining facility June 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 11:37
|Photo ID:
|8184145
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-EU579-1018
|Resolution:
|4403x2939
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 10 of 10], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine inspires Airmen with healthy dinner and cooking demo
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT