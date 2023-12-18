Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 5 of 10]

    Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Gregory Walker 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Celebrity chef, Robert Irvine, advises a Security Forces technical training Airman on the benefits of using healthier cooking oils, like grape seed oil, during a cooking demonstration. Irvine and his corporate chefs served dinner for Defenders from the 343rd Training Squadron June 14, attended the 331st Training Squadron Basic Military Training graduation parade and provided a cooking demonstration for a select number of Defenders at a JBSA dining facility June 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 8184145
    VIRIN: 230615-F-EU579-1018
    Resolution: 4403x2939
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: TX, US
    This work, Chef Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 10 of 10], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

