Chef Robert Irvine, renowned for his commitment to healthy living, serves a spread of nutritious dishes to more than 400 Security Forces Airmen from the 343rd Training Squadron at the Robert Irvine Foundation "Breaking Bread with Heroes" event June 14, aimed at promoting wellness and mindful eating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:37 Photo ID: 8184140 VIRIN: 230614-F-EU579-1011 Resolution: 6512x4346 Size: 8.17 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chef Robert Irvine visits Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland [Image 10 of 10], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.