Downed aircraft recovery team trains at AB 201

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Izabel Poirier, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron emergency management technician and exercise evaluation team lead, observes the response to a simulated aircraft crash during a training exercise at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 15, 2023. The 724th EABS downed aircraft response team and other base agencies rehearsed proper procedures and communication to ensure mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

